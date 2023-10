© Wakayama et al., iScience, 2023



© Wakayama et al., iScience, 2023



© Wakayama et al., iScience, 2023



As humanity eyes the strange frontiers beyond Earth's borders, making its first tottering steps towards the stars, new questions about our future begin to emerge One thing that has yet to be tested is the propagation of the species. Will we, as we boldly go, be able to continue to reproduce, to grow new humans in the microgravity and radiation environment beyond Earth's atmosphere?According to a new experiment, the answer is a resounding maybe.For the first time, mammalian embryos have been cultivated and grown in space,In an experiment designed and led by molecular biologist Teruhiko Wakayama of the University of Yamanashi, the resultsActually, the question of whether a mammalian fetus could develop in microgravity is one scientists have been asking for a while.But there are many different moving parts of a pregnancy, and so the team's latest effort was focused not on fertilization or implantation, but the early development of the embryo. Theand analyzed by Wakayama's team.There were, the researchers found.So, although the survival rate was significantly lower in space, the fact that they did survive is an encouraging sign. Also, there were factors other than gravity that could have contributed to the low survival rate in space."The eThere's still a lot of work to be done to determine whether pregnancy in space is advisable. The researchthan it is on Earth.The development was also halted at the blastocyst stage. It'sIn addition,This suggests that a lot more work is needed to investigate the effects of spacefight on mammalian fetal development, the researchers say."Based on these reports and our results, perhaps mammalian space reproduction is possible, although it may be somewhat affected. Unfortunately, the number of blastocysts obtained from the ISS experiment was not abundant; and we have not been able to confirm the impact on offspring because we have not produced offspring from embryos developed in space," they write "The study of mammalian reproduction in space is essential to start the space age, making it necessary to study and clarify the effect of space environment before the ISS is no longer operational."The research has been published in iScience