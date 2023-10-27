Bosses at NatWest were last night facing calls from Nigel Farage to suspend staff who joked about wanting to 'throw a milkshake' at him.In the latest twist in the debanking row, a bombshell document revealed how staff privately boasted about having potentially 'driven him out of the country'.They were reported by GB News last night after Mr Farage, a presenter on the channel, submitted a subject access request to NatWest for all the information the bank holds on him.Mr Farage lost his account at Coutts, whose clients include members of the Royal Family, after an internal report said his views did not align with the bank's values and he was 'transphobic'.He called for her to be stripped of any bonuses, adding: 'This is NatWest head office, this isn't just a local branch. These were the people working directly under Dame Alison Rose.'I think that people working within an organisation that is heavily state-owned, should just not be behaving in this highly politicised, prejudicial manner.'And yes, I think there should be staff suspensions and there must be another inquiry about how on earth people at NatWest are allowed to behave like this.'I can't imagine people anywhere else being allowed to talk about their customers in this way. After the Coutts stuff it was difficult to believe that anything could be worse, but this is.'He added an independent review has been commissioned into recent events and the findings will be published as soon as possible.