An unnamed EU state used Israeli malware to hack the mobile phone of Galina Timchenko, a Russian media editor based in Latvia, Timchenko told The Guardian on Monday. Authorities in Riga have denied any role in the incident.Timchenko said that she initially suspected that the Kremlin was behind the hack, but an investigation by the University of Toronto and Access Now found thatRussia does not use Pegasus, while agencies in multiple EU states - including Germany, Latvia, and Estonia - do.Pegasus can be installed on a target's phone with or without the user clicking a false link. Once installed, Pegasus grants the hacker the ability to read messages, look through photos, track the person's location, and even switch on the camera and microphone without the knowledge of the phone's owner. According to a list of NSO clients that leaked in 2021, more than 50,000 politicians, journalists, activists, and business figures were surveilled using the malware.The Latvian Embassy in Washington, DC said that it is "not aware of any electronic surveillance measures being taken against Ms. Timchenko," while federal police in Germany, where the hack took place, refused to comment.At the time, Meduza joined an open letter condemning the decision as "unfair, wrong, and disproportionate to the official violations."