Sarah Ashton-Cirillo's promise to "hunt down" Russian "propagandists" caused outrage among US conservatives.The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces has fired its transender American spokesperson for threatening a wave of assassinations against "Kremlin propagandists" around the world.the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.Ashton-Cirillo is a biological man who worked as a Democratic Party activist in the US before moving to Ukraine following the start of Russia's military operation last year. He/she was hired as the Territorial Defense Forces' English-language spokesperson in August, a decision that critics say was intended to curry favor with pro-LGBTQ Western audiences.Republican Senator JD Vance took notice of the video last Friday, and wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, asking the three officials to explain whether Ashton-Cirillo was being "compensated with US resources," or previously worked for US intelligence.Ashton-Cirillo responded on Monday, stating: "I only answer to three groups of people: my Ukrainian commanders, the Ukrainian people, and the American taxpayer."In its statement on Wednesday, the Territorial Defense Forces said that "the defense forces of Ukraine strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law." However, Moscow has accused Kiev of orchestrating the murders of journalist Darya Dugina in August 2022 and of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in April this year. In July, the Federal Security Service said that it foiled a Ukrainian plot to assassinate RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and journalist Ksenia Sobchak.