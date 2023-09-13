Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you're being had.

Michael Crichton

97 percent of peer-reviewed climate studies confirm that climate change is happening and that human activity is largely responsible.

John Kerry

Science is not done by consensus, it isn't a vote.Regarding 'global boiling', the widely-publicized '97% consensus' study was done by Australian John Cook — a conclusion that to this day is routinely regurgitated by AGW Party members:But the analysis is patently wrong, and demonstrates a complete misunderstanding/misrepresentation of the data.You read that right — the much-vaunted '97% consensus' turns out to be a mere '0.3% consensus'.Today, the claim that almost all published papers support AGW 'in some way' is indeed on its face correct, but only because the vast majority of skeptical papers are now refused at peer-review or publication.We find ourselves in a reality where facts and fibs are nigh-on impossible to distinguish between, which is by design. Even the critical thinking among us are having a hard time finding which way is up; and as for the trusting, those conditioned by the factory schooling system to accept the mainstream narrative as read, no matter how absurd, well, there is no hope for them.One truth does remain, however, and forever will: The science, in any subject, is never settled, and so scientific debate should never be censored. My new favorite line doing the rounds: