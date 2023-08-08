Now, company and NASA officials have announced a Starliner flight to the International Space Station won't be possible any time this year.Mark Nappi, vice president of Boeing's Starliner program, said in a Tuesday teleconference that the spacecraft won't be ready for operation until at least March of next year."Based on the current plans, we're anticipating that we're going to be ready with the spacecraft in early March," Nappi told reporters. "That does not mean that we have a launch date in early March."The capsule intended for the crewed flight testthroughout the spacecraft.While spacecraft readiness will ultimately determine the window of launch opportunities, the process also involves finding an open slot to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and competition with other traffic to and from the space station."We're now working with NASA Commercial Crew Program, the ISS, and United Launch Alliance on potential launch dates based on our readiness," Nappi said. "We'll work that throughout the next several weeks and see where we can get fit in, and then we'll set a launch date."NASA's Joel Montalbano, manager of the International Space Station program, said Tuesday, "From an ISS standpoint, the Starliner vehicle remains a high priority to the space station program.""Having a second crew provider is very important to the agency and to our programs," said Montalbano. "That's something that we are working hard to make sure that we achieve."When it does launch, Starliner is planned to send two NASA astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams, to