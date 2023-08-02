Actress Leah Remini has filed a lawsuit against Scientology leader David Miscavige for 'harassment, surveillance and defamation'.Remini, 53, argues in the suit, first reported on by Yashar Ali, that she was targeted after speaking out against the Church after asking about their leaders' missing wife at Tom Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes.The Kings of Queens actress allegedly asked the whereabouts of Michele 'Shelley' Miscavige, who has not been seen for 17 years after she failed to attend the nuptials in 2006.Miscavige, who is now also missing, is the subject of multiple lawsuits from former Scientologists, but he has never been physically reached to be served with any paperwork.Remini's lawsuit claims that the 'campaign to destroy' her ramped up after she left the church in 2013.The suit is also asking for 'damages for the disruption of contractual relationships and lost business opportunities' for an undisclosed amount.'David Miscavige subsequently acknowledged that it was wrong to have subjected Ms. Remini to the Truth Rundown and returned at least some of her money.''Ms. Remini was made to make 'amends' at FLAG not only to David Miscavige but to Tom Cruise. For example, she was forced to donate money to name a seat in a theater after Suri Cruise and was to raise money for donation to Scientology causes led by Tom Cruise.'After reports of terrible abuse emerged from Scientology's international base, Golden Era Productions, in Riverside County, Remini endured another six months of punishment for looking on the Internet and asking questions about the abuse.'She alleges that they sent 'disparaging and threatening letters' to those who were promoting her book.The documents also claim that celebrities who are active Scientologists were 'drilled' on how to attack Remini's credibility by calling her a 'criminal'.A meeting was allegedly organized in early 2018, and those who attended were handed a document for 'talking points' written by the Church.DailyMail.com has contacted the Church of Scientology for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.Her lawsuit claims that Scientology wrote letters to advertisers and sponsors of Remini's series 'The Aftermath', including Disney, Yahoo, Nissan, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Expedia.They are also accused of 'harassing' whistleblowers and former Scientologists who agreed to go on the show, as well as staff and their family members.It states: 'Agents of Scientology who falsely claim to be journalists also call these individuals to solicit false information about Ms. Remini for Scientology's attack websites against her.'In 2016, Defendants, well aware of the falsehoods being leveled at Ms. Remini, accused Ms. Remini in tweets and on their websites of causing a man named Brandon Reisdorf, whose parents were former Scientologists, to throw a rock through a window at the Los Angeles office of Scientology.'Mr. Reisdorf, who was forced to disconnect from his brother and parents, was in the midst of a mental health crisis. Scientology policies ban any sort of psychiatric or psychological treatment.'Court documents also claim that Scientology has accused Remini of inciting the murder of Taiwanese Scientologist, Chih-Jen Yeh, 24, in its Australian headquarters.The suit adds that she was allegedly stalked by two private investigators, including a former Nassau County Lieutenant.She also accuses them of hiring Talon Executive Services to install 'free security and surveillance' at her neighbors home to 'spy' on her.They are also accused of recruiting a man to steal her mail, as well as claiming that they harasses Remini's family members and former employees as well as their relatives.According to the court documents they pose as 'freelance reporters' who are writing a story on how Remini is 'abusive to her family and friends'.Remini also claims that Scientology operated Twitter accounts make 'unsubstantiated claims' that she is 'abusive to her daughter' and calls her a 'c*** all the time'.The suit states that Remini lost current and prospective business contracts and opportunities because of the alleged 'incessant harassment'.It claims that she lost a podcast with iHeartRadio, audio sales with Audioboom, and her People Puzzler show did not get renewed for a fourth season - because of 'harassment' by the Church.Remini also states in the suit that she was dropped by ID/PR, her entertainment publicity firm, as part of a campaign against them'.In a statement, Remini said: 'After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige.'While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology's final objective of silencing me has not been achieved.'The press has a right to report about Scientology without facing a sophisticated intelligence operation from Scientology to destroy their personal lives and their careers.'Law enforcement authorities have a right to investigate crimes in Scientology without fear that they will lose their jobs.'Children, mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles have a right to request welfare checks on their family members without fear of an operation activated against them by Scientology for doing so.'Those in the entertainment business should have a right to tell jokes and stories without facing an operation from Scientology which uses its resources in Hollywood to destroy their lives and careers.'With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back.'