© RTBG



Consider Three Illustrations

Abiotic emergence of ordered information stored in the form of RNA is an important unresolved problem concerning the origin of life.



TOTANI, T. EMERGENCE OF LIFE IN AN INFLATIONARY UNIVERSE. SCI REP 10, 1671 (2020).

The study of human evolution has become particularly focussed on the emergence of language and human consciousness with respect to the social behaviour and mental capacities of our closest relatives: the apes.



JONKER, A. THE ORIGIN OF THE HUMAN MIND A SPECULATION ON THE EMERGENCE OF LANGUAGE AND HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS. ACTA BIOTHEOR 36, 129-177 (1987).

Meanwhile, the categorization of types of religion (e.g., as polytheism, henotheism, or other) continued to stimulate attempts at a deeper understanding of the emergence of monotheism.



NINIAN SMART, THE EDITORS OF ENCYCLOPEDIA BRITANICA, "HISTORY OF THE STUDY OF RELIGION" - BRITANNICA

"Emergence" Is a Prayer Trying to Be an Explanation

Emergence can only be ascribed to a phenomenon in retrospect, once you already know what has "emerged". The higher-level properties that emerge are qualitatively different from those at the lower-level — otherwise it wouldn't be "emergence". So by necessity they could not have been predicted from the lower-level ones. The properties of "intelligence" could not have been logically foreseen from the properties of neurons unless you had already observed that property emerge in a similar substrate. And even then it's just a guess that is likely to be wrong given the complexity of the interactions involved; small differences can easily invalidate the hypothesis. In both cases emergence gives no new information: when explaining existing examples it gives you no new insights about the processes except that they happen; and when predicting unknown behaviours it gives very poor guarantees that anything you expect to happen will do so.



Emergence is only really valid as a general metaphysical classification of certain phenomena. It's a metaphysical category, like "cause", "effect" or "change". Using the word when explaining cognition is not wrong per se, it just has no real meaning or explanatory force. It's like having a theory of "thing-happened-ness" — it's correct, but void of content.



Y. KULBASHIAN, "EMERGENCE" ISN'T AN EXPLANATION, IT'S A PRAYER," MEDIUM, JULY 15, 2023

But Isn't Promissory Materialism Owed Another Hurrah?

Emergence has nothing to do with the whole being more than its parts. Instead, it calls our attention to behavioural outcomes that reveal themselves at the level of the whole rather than at the level of the parts, but this is not the same as the creation of an inequality of wholes and parts. Don't fall prey to the lure of mystical interpretations, fanciful explanations, or hand-waving. Instead, see emergence for what it truly is — the system's behaviour emerging from the interactions of its constituent elements.



DEREK CABRERA, "THE ABSURDITY OF EMERGENCE," IAI.TV, JULY 26, 2023.

About the Author:

Denyse O'Leary is a freelance journalist based in Victoria, Canada. Specializing in faith and science issues, she is co-author, with neuroscientist Mario Beauregard, of The Spiritual Brain: A Neuroscientist's Case for the Existence of the Soul; and with neurosurgeon Michael Egnor of the forthcoming The Human Soul: What Neuroscience Shows Us about the Brain, the Mind, and the Difference Between the Two (Worthy, 2025). She received her degree in honors English language and literature.