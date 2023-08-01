© WSBT



Dozens of dead bats were found this weekend at Washington Park Beach.Many beachgoers tried to move them away from the water to protect their children.Some people went to enjoy the nice weather, but then were shoveling up the bats from the beachfront and putting them in garbage cans.Some washing up from shore and some were found in the sound.WSBT tried to reach out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for an explanation, but we have not heard back.A viewer sent us this video as he tried to clean up the beach Saturday.Multiple dead bats just a few yards away from each other.Matthew Rogers and his family drove four and a half hours from Southern Illinois, but bats were not on their family vacation itinerary."It is a little disheartening to see. Not exactly sure what they are doing around here. But it is kinda gross because like you said they do carry rabies and other diseases."At first, Rogers says he didn't see the bats.He didn't know about the issue until his kids were playing and found one dead in the sand."The kids were playing with sand toys and digging making a sand castle and the next thing we saw was a dead bat. I thought it was a bird because it would be weird to see a bat, but after closer inspection it was a bat and it was dead."Some were left speechless and wondering how this happened.Tony Povlock, who lives locally, thinks the recent storms are the reason."My theory was just from the storm from the night before. Maybe they were out over the lake catching bugs and the wind knocked them in the water and they washed up. I don't know. Crazy."Walking up to the beach and seeing bats stunned a lot of people.Some, like Becca Jensen, changed their daily agenda after seeing these dead bats."I am definitely not going in the water."