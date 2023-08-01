© AP Photo/Jamey Keaten



DNA tests have confirmed that the body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago, police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday.Regional police said the 38-year-old German went missing in September 1986 and that searches at the time did not find him.Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country's glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity.