A series of dolphin attacks has left four people injured at a beach in Japan's Fukui region, local officials say.The first victim, a man in his 60s, was bitten by a dolphin while swimming near Suishohama Beach. He suffered broken ribs and hand injuries.Another man in his 40s was also attacked by a dolphin and received bites to his arm at the same beach that morning.Later that day, two more swimmers were hurt by dolphin attacks.The attacks happened in the small town of Mihama. Authorities in the area are now warning swimmers to stay away from the dolphins and not to touch them.