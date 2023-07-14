Earth Changes
People rescued from cars and homes as rapid rainfall causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
Thu, 13 Jul 2023 17:15 UTC
Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.
Swift water washed one car into a ditch, and the driver escaped before the car submerged. The man stood knee-deep in the floodwater on top of his car as officers rescued him, Pugh told The Associated Press.
About 17,500 people live in Winston County. The largest town, Louisville, is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northeast of Jackson
No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the county within the first six hours of the heavy rainfall, which started about 6 a.m., the sheriff said.
"We're urging our residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary," Pugh said. "We're going to have a lot of roads washed out after this has receded."
Pugh said the last time he can recall this type of rapid rainfall in the area was in 1977, when he was a child. "There are streets in Louisville that are flooded that I've never seen flooded," he said.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued flash flood warnings on some state highways in Winston and Neshoba counties. Roadways were also flooded in nearby Choctaw and Noxubee counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.
Parts of central Mississippi could receive up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
