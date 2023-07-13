Storm crosses Saarland and Baden-Württemberg

A storm from eastern France crossed into southwestern Germany on Tuesday night, damaging 30 houses in Saarland and causing casualties in Baden-Württemberg.On the night of July 11, residents and holidaymakers in Germany's most southwestern states, Saarland and Baden-Württemberg, were confronted with a storm arriving from eastern France.exposing top-floor rooms to the elements. Authorities in Saarland have said that this damage could have been caused by a small tornado, though this has not been confirmed."Luckily, no people were injured during the severe weather which occurred in Asweiler in the early evening. The pattern of damage had led to fears of a worse outcome," SPD minister Reinhold Jost told ntv.