Earth Changes
Severe summer storm slams eastern France and southwestern Germany
iamexpat.de
Wed, 12 Jul 2023 12:27 UTC
Storm crosses Saarland and Baden-Württemberg
On the night of July 11, residents and holidaymakers in Germany's most southwestern states, Saarland and Baden-Württemberg, were confronted with a storm arriving from eastern France.
Consistent thunder and lightning were followed by heavy rain and high-speed winds, which eventually led to around 30 houses being damaged and two having their roofs entirely blown off, exposing top-floor rooms to the elements. Authorities in Saarland have said that this damage could have been caused by a small tornado, though this has not been confirmed.
"Luckily, no people were injured during the severe weather which occurred in Asweiler in the early evening. The pattern of damage had led to fears of a worse outcome," SPD minister Reinhold Jost told ntv.
The events come less than a week after Storm Poly caused two fatalities and 50 to 100 million euros of damage in the Netherlands before crossing into Germany.
