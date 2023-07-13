Our forecast area is currently tornado warning free! We are still monitoring a few areas of weak rotation along a line over Central Cook, County so we are not ready to give the all clear just yet though chances are decreasing. #ILwx #INwx



— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

Social media users near Chicago, Illinois, captured jaw-dropping photos and videos of tornadoes forming over the area.Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Chicago office of the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that at least one tornado was on the ground after issuing two warnings for the city. Tornado sirens sounded multiple times, cautioning residents to seek shelter."A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport," NWS Chicago tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. "This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area!"As of Wednesday evening, it's unclear if the weather caused any injuries. Local media outlets are reporting "significant" damage in parts of the region.Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday night to NWS Chicago for comment.Around 7:30 p.m., NWS Chicago said while the chances of severe weather had begun to decrease, meteorologists were not ready to give the "all clear.""Our forecast area is currently tornado warning free," NWS Chicago tweeted. "We are still monitoring a few areas of weak rotation along a line over Central Cook, County so we are not ready to give the all clear just yet though chances are decreasing.Earlier on Wednesday, before the tornado was touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, NWS Chicago urged Cook County residents to seek shelter after a "large and extremely dangerous" one was spotted near the village of Summit, roughly 13 miles outside the city.The NWS also said that tornadoes were reported in the city of Elgin and village of Campton Hills in Kane County, roughly 45 miles from Chicago.One Twitter user shared an incredible video of one swirling near Elgin, with a rainbow overhead."@ElginPD Tornado touch down," W_T_M_3 tweeted just before 8 p.m.Videos shared on Twitter show hundreds taking shelter in the O'Hare concourse shortly after a tornado was confirmed on the ground nearby."Current look at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Shelter in place for several tornadoes! Stay safe out there," reporter Hannah Follman tweeted just after 7:20 p.m.More than 150 flights were canceled and roughly 500 delayed out of Chicago on Wednesday because of the extreme weather, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.People in the area also shared wild videos and photos on Twitter, ominous skies and funnel clouds swirling as tornado sirens blare."No words needed," Twitter user ScottyMarkets captioned a clip where viewers can hear strong winds whistling.One Twitter user captured a video of gloomy, gray skies and a "violent rotation" over the city."Caught this looking east from my house in Humboldt Park, Chicago. never seen such violent rotation here in the city," beakwx tweeted shortly before 7:30 p.m.Another person tweeted incredible photos and a video of eerie clouds looming over the skyline."Tornado warning downtown! Some great shots I took from the top of my building," JeremyHolleb said on Twitter.Shortly afterward, the same user shared another clip of a waterspout forming over Lake Michigan."Caught a waterspout spin up on location Michigan just offshore."