Earth Changes
'Heaviest rain ever' causes deadly floods and landslides in south-west Japan - nearly 16 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
Justin McCurry
Guardian
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 18:17 UTC
The Japan meteorological agency warned residents in Kyushu - one of the country's four main islands - to stay alert for more landslides, a common hazard in mountainous areas after heavy rainfall.
However, the agency on Tuesday downgraded an earlier special warning for heavy rain covering more than 1.7 million people in northern parts of the island.
Japan has been hit by unusually heavy rain and powerful typhoons in recent years, raising fears about its vulnerability to the climate crisis.
"This is the heaviest rain ever experienced" in the region, said Satoshi Sugimoto, a meteorological agency official. "The situation is such that lives are in danger and their safety must be secured."
The chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said up to six people were thought to have died as a result of heavy rain that caused rivers to burst their banks and disrupted to bullet train services, as well as cutting off roads and water supplies.
The prime minister's office said a taskforce had been set up to coordinate a response.
"We have received reports that several rivers have flooded ... and that landslides have occurred in various parts of the country," Matsuno told reporters.
"The government is doing its best to get a complete picture of the damage and taking measures while putting people's lives first."
A 77-year-old woman was confirmed dead after she and her husband were found trapped inside their house, which had been engulfed in mud, in Fukuoka prefecture, local authorities said, adding that the husband had survived.
Three other Fukuoka residents died, including one whose car had been washed away by a flooded river.
The city of Kurume saw precipitation of 402.5mm in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday - the highest ever recorded there - the meteorological agency said.
A mudslide in the city hit seven houses, burying 21 people. Six were able to escape, while workers extracted nine alive and were working to remove five others. A man in his 70s was later confirmed dead.
The body of another man was found next to rice fields near a flooded river, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper and public broadcaster NHK.
"The rain and gusts of wind were very, very strong, and there was lightning," said Takashi Onizuka, a 62-year-old resident of a town near Kurume. "It was so horrible."
While Tokyo experienced blistering heat on Tuesday, other parts of the country bore the brunt of the annual rainy season.
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
Quote of the Day
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it.
- Upton Sinclair
