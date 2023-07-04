© ANI



Massive boulders rolled down and smashed three cars on the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway during a landslide amid rain on Tuesday. The incident took place in Chumoukedima, near a police checkpost. At least two people were killed, and three others were injured in the incident.A viral video of the incident shows a massive rock hitting two cars one after the other. Both the cars were crushed and suffered serious damage. The video also shows another boulder crashing a car in front of the two cars. The car hit a truck standing on its left.The affected vehicles were coming from Kohima. The accident was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them.Those injured are receiving treatment at the Referral Hospital in Dimapur. One person died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.According to police, one person is still stuck inside one of the cars and work was on to bring him out, news agency PTI said.