Rainfall caused an emergency for some residents in Clinton County.Our sister station, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, sent us videos that show heavy flooding across major roadways. That area of the state saw between four and seven inches of rain on Sunday.The National Weather Service notes emergency managers in the area say some people have had to be rescued after being trapped by high flood waters.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Sunday afternoon that employees with the state's Office of Emergency Management were deployed to the area to provide support for local leaders.A flood warning for Franklin and Clinton counties expired at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.