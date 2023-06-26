S​torms Tear Through The South

L​arge Hail Falls In Arkansas

Severe storms swept through several states Sunday, including one that killed one person and injured another in Martin County, Indiana.A tornado toppled the pair's home, according to Cameron Wolf, Martin County Emergency Management director. The injured person was flown to a hospital, NBC News reported. Their condition was not available.About 70 miles to the northeast, another tornado shredded buildings in the city of Greenwood, south of Indianapolis.No injuries were immediately reported in Greenwood, but crews were dispatched to the area to help with rescues.G​reenwood is a city of about 63,000 residents located about 11 miles south of Indianapolis.S​evere thunderstorms wreaked havoc across parts of the South. Local media in Atlanta, Georgia, report that the Atlanta Police Department said a man was killed by a falling tree. More than 300,000 homes and businesses lost power across Georgia as the National Weather Service warned of winds reaching 60 miles per hour.M​eanwhile, severe storms pushed into parts of the mid-South Sunday night, dumping large hail that caused damage in parts of Arkansas.S​hoppers ran for cover inside a Walmart in Mountain View as the large hailstones caused damage to the roof, sending debris crashing down into the store.T​he hail in Mountain View also left damage to this vehicle parked outside during the storm.