The Department for Emergency Situations in Romania reports that emergency crews have found the body of a person reported missing following severe flash flooding in Arad County.A short period of heavy rain triggered flooding in Arad County in the west of the country on 25 June 2023. Vehicles were swept away and homes flooded. Roads were left strewn with downed trees, mud and flood debris. Residents of flooded homes moved to higher floors for safety.Iustin Cionca, President of the Arad County Council, said "A catastrophe of this magnitude has never been recorded here before." He said that communities in Buceava-Șoimuș, Gurahonț, Brazii and Mădrigești have all been severely impacted. More than 60 houses and 3 km of road have been damaged or destroyed. At least 8 people had to be rescued. Several dozen families will have to be evacuated, according to the president."Our county is facing a disaster like we haven't had in a long time," Iustin Cionca said.The Department for Emergency Situations in Romania said the body of a man swept from a flooded home in Arad county was found approximately 5 km from the house late on 25 June.The Department also reported significant flooding in the communities of Arănieș, Cerbăl, Ulm and Vălari in Hunedoara County on 25 June. Severe weather has interrupted electricity supply in several areas of Hunedoara and Vrancea counties.