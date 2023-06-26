One person has died and another is missing after flash floods in the state of Chiapas in Mexico following heavy rain.The heavy rain triggered severe flooding in the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez overnight 23 to 24 June 2023., with dozens of homes inundated. The force of the floods left around 25 vehicles stranded. Local media reported at least 15 people had to be rescued, with some victims having to climb of the roofs of their vehicles for safety.Civil Protection in Tuxtla Gutiérrez said teams found the body of a man a drainage channel in the Libramiento Norte area of the city.The missing man was dragged into a sewer while helping to move a car trapped in flood waters on 24 June 2023. In a statement of 25 June, the city government said the search for the missing man is continuing and teams from Chiapas State government, firefighters, Civil Protection and the Red Cross are working in the area, concentrating in locations along the Sabinal River.The city of Tapachula, in the southeast of the state, saw heavy rainfall and flooding on 21 June 2023. Landslides were also reported in the area. Around 30 homes were damaged. As much as 113.5 mm of rain fell in 24 hours.