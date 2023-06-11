Dozens of people are dead as torrential rains and flooding inundated parts of northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that 145 others were injured in flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The districts of Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat were especially hard-hit, according to the English-language newspaper Dawn.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority to take steps to provide relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas, declaring help is on the way to residents of the Lakki Marwat district and elsewhere.Hospitals have also been put on high alert as more survivors will likely need relief.Initial reports indicated some roofs collapsed and many homes were left without power after the storms rolled through. Weather forecasters have provided good news for rescuers, predicting skies will clear up for the rest of the weekend, thus allowing recovery efforts to proceed.