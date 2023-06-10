Lightning killed two persons and injured five others in Sivasagar district on Friday. The incident took place at Chenimora Mishing village under Panbecha GP in the district on Friday morning when they were working at a paddy field, said officials of district administration.The two killed in the lightning were identified as Ajoram Yein and Diganta Mili, while the injured who were rushed to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital were identified as Bikram Singh Yein, Rumi Mili, Ganesh Mili, Putala Yein and Urmila Yein.According to locals, they were hit by a lightning strike at around 7 in the morning on Friday when they were working at the paddy field of Prabhat Mili.Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi along with police and officials of the disaster management authority arrived at the village to assess the situation.Speaking to the media, Gogoi said that immediate measures would be taken to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased. He also said that all medical expenses for the injured would be borne by him and the administration.