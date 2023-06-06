A landspout tornado was seen in the Herriman and Bluffdale areas, based on multiple photos and videos captured by residents.The tornado formed near the Point of the Mountain, raising questions about the difference between a landspout and a cold air funnel.According to reports, the National Weather Service had issued earlier alerts today about the possibility of a landspout tornado in the area.There was also several reports of cold air funnels seen near Coalville as the storm moved toward Wyoming.