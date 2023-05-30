The National Meteorological Center predicted in its weather report for Saturday that moderate to severe thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain followed by strong winds and hailstorms in parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and the heights of Makkah Al-Mukarram. as well as in the areas of Tabuk, Al-Jawf and part of the northern borders.Rains have caused floods, water has flooded the streets, powerful streams rush from the mountains, washing away everything in their path.The downpours are still going on, they can further aggravate the situation.