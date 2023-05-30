At least six people died, while nine others sustained injuries when lightning struck near Mithi after heavy rain coupled with a powerful thunderstorm pummelled the Thar region late on Monday.The victims were heading towards a Hindu holy man, Parbharam, for offering annual rituals. They were residents of Mithi city and Satar village, near Mithi, according to reports reaching from Mithi.Officials reached the spot and informed the media that at least nine others were injured in the incident, adding that all possible medical aid was being provided to them. The bodies, were handed over the families after completing the legal formalities.