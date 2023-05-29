Several streets were flooded, Monday afternoon, in Reșita, Caraș-Severin county, after a storm.Firefighters intervened. The authorities warn that there is a danger of flooding on several rivers in Timiș and Caraș-Severin counties.A Code Orange warning has been issued.According to ISU Caraș-Severin, fire crews operate in several locations in the municipality and the related neighborhoods to evacuate water from several households.The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management warns that there is a danger of flooding on several rivers in Timiș and Caraș-Severin counties. Specialists have issued a Code Orange . The warning is valid until 22:00 on Monday.Furthermore, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued an Orange Code for bad weather and hail, valid on Monday, May 29, from 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m., also in Timiș county .According to DRDP Timișoara, DN 58 is closed at Reșita on a section of about 100-120 meters, as a result of the torrential rain and the flood. The water measures 10-15 cm in the area of ​​the national road.(Translated by Google)