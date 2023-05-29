mmmmm
Several streets were flooded, Monday afternoon, in Reșita, Caraș-Severin county, after a storm.

The cars were taken by the waters. Firefighters intervened. The authorities warn that there is a danger of flooding on several rivers in Timiș and Caraș-Severin counties.

A Code Orange warning has been issued.

According to ISU Caraș-Severin, fire crews operate in several locations in the municipality and the related neighborhoods to evacuate water from several households.



The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management warns that there is a danger of flooding on several rivers in Timiș and Caraș-Severin counties. Specialists have issued a Code Orange . The warning is valid until 22:00 on Monday.

Furthermore, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued an Orange Code for bad weather and hail, valid on Monday, May 29, from 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m., also in Timiș county .

According to DRDP Timișoara, DN 58 is closed at Reșita on a section of about 100-120 meters, as a result of the torrential rain and the flood. The water measures 10-15 cm in the area of ​​the national road.


