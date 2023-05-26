City crews were called to the intersection of Cranston Boulevard and Cranston Drive SE on Tuesday afternoon to begin work on the sinkhole.After working in the area, they came to the conclusion that this issue was caused by a broken drain valve inside the park area.The good news for people nearby is the water system hasn't been affected.The bad news is this has created a scenario straight out of a movie for some.There isn't a timeframe for when the work will be completed. According to the city, there are a few things that have to be done to fix this."Our first step is to excavate the site to ensure all damage has been found. We will then fill and repair the road. Once road work is complete, we will focus on repairs in the park space."The sinkhole is a top priority according to the City of Calgary with crews working extended hours to fix the issue.Of course, with the election next week, both sides of the political spectrum had their jokes ready.