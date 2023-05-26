Lightning killed two persons and injured two others in Palamu on Thursday.The incident took place at Tenduwa Kalan under the Pansa panchayat where the four labourers were working when heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning struck.The two who were killed had taken refuge under a tree where they were struck by lightning. The other two were hit when they were running for a shed.The deceased have been identified as Umesh (50) and Nakul (45).One of the two injured, Sheoshankar Sao has been rushed to the MMCH Daltonganj as his condition was serious. The other injured, Ramjee, is undergoing treatment at the sub-divisional hospital Hussainabad.BDO Prabhakar Ojha has confirmed the casualties.