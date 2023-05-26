More torrential rain in Italy has caused further flooding, this time in the southwestern Campania Region, where at least one fatality was reported.The flooding in Campania comes while the northern Emilia-Romagna Region begins a long recovery process following catastrophic flooding in which 15 people died and 36,000 were evacuated.In the Campania Region, firefighters reported severe flooding in the municipalities of Forino and Montoro in the province of Avellino on 25 May 2023. In particular, the community of Celzi in Forino was severely impacted. Italy's Fire Department said teams carried out numerous interventions including rescuing or evacuating families from flooded homes.Local Civil Protection said one person died after a vehicle was swept away by floods in Celzi. Assessments are ongoing but local officials said damages are considerable.