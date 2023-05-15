© Vural Eliboli/Getty Images



"Over the last week, many of our homeless veterans... were informed that they had to leave their temporary housing. The veterans were staying in several hotels that were preparing to receive migrants from New York City."

New York City had reportedly promised not to send migrants upstate after vehement protest from local governments...veterans' advocates told local media on Friday, eliciting outrage from across the political spectrum.Sharon Toney-Finch, CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, told Mid Hudson News on Saturday:The veterans were due to stay for a month at the hotels while permanent housing was secured, only to be shown the door two weeks into their stay, according to Toney-Finch.Local politicians were outraged at the report.Republican Assemblyman Brian Maher of Walden promised to introduce legislation that would "prohibit the displacement of homeless veterans from shelters or supportive housing," while Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan and Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro agreed the eviction "will not be tolerated."Last week,eliciting howls of protest from locals. Despite subsequently promising both state and local officials that the plan had been paused, the city sent two buses full on Thursday - without even informing local police, according toNeuhaus last week declared a state of emergency regarding the migrant influx, forbidding any local hotels from housing them and claiming the city was handing out pamphlets advertising the benefits of suburban living in Orange County.in addition to three more lawsuits seeking to bar the city from sending migrants north.declared his own state of emergency on Friday, afterif he persisted in an earlier plan to dump 340 migrant men on local hotels.While Adams has promised to fund four months of room and board for every migrant he sends to the suburbs, the city has run out of space to house the tens of thousands of migrants it has welcomed in the last year.according to Adams' budget released last month.