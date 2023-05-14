In 2015, the U.K. became the first country to adopt legislation regulating methods to help prevent women with faulty mitochondria from passing defects on to their babies.Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.The Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. but did not provide further details to protect the families' identities. The news was first reported by the Guardian newspaper.The genetic defects can result in diseases such as muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart problems and intellectual disabilities. About one in 200 children in Britain is born with a mitochondrial disorder. To date, 32 patients have been authorized to receive such treatment."Mitochondrial donation treatment offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child," the U.K. fertility regulator said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it was still "early days" but it hoped the scientists involved, at Newcastle University, would soon publish details of the treatment.Britain requires every woman undergoing the treatment to receive approval from the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority. The regulator says that to be eligible, families must have no other available options for avoiding passing on genetic disease.Robin Lovell-Badge, a stem cell expert at the Francis Crick Institute, a biomedical research center in London, said it would be critical to monitor the babies' future development.Lovell-Badge said the reasons for such problems were not yet understood and that researchers would need to develop methods to reduce the risk.Doctors in the U.S. were the first to announce the world's first baby using the mitochondria donation technique, after the treatment was conducted in Mexico.