Car submerged in floodwater at the A359 in Queen Camel
© Kerry Romans
Car submerged in floodwater at the A359 in Queen Camel.
A major incident has been declared in Somerset after heavy thunderstorms caused severe flash floods and mudslides across the county.

Entire villages have been cut off with people ordered to leave their homes on Tuesday as water levels reached 4ft-high in the worst affected areas.

Parents of children at two primary schools in the county were told they should not go to the school because of flooded roads, it was reported on social media.