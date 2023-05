© NASA . ESA, and G. Bacon/STScI

Astronomers say that similar to the demise of ZTF SLRN-2020, the Earth too will face the same fatal fate - however, the end won't be claiming civilization for another roughly 5 billion years.Newly published findings revealed the moment in which astronomers witnessed the stunning celestial act of a dying star being completely engulfed by a nearby planet thousands of light-years away.Officials spotted the cosmic act in May of 2020 during observations in the constellation Aquila, which sits about 12,000 light-years away. Researchers had been investigating stellar mergers when they came upon the find.write the study authors, who are from MIT, Harvard University, and Caltech."However, this phase has never been directly observed. Here we report observations of ZTF SLRN-2020, a short-lived optical outburst in the Galactic disk accompanied by bright and long-lived infrared emission.""We were seeing the end-stage of the swallowing," says lead author Kishalay De, of a separate study by MIT . De explains that his attention was first brought to the phenomenon by the star's fast-growing light."What we were missing was catching the star in the act, where you have a planet undergoing this fate in real-time. That's what makes this discovery really exciting.""We are seeing the future of the Earth," De adds. "If some other civilization was observing us from 10,000 light-years away while the sun was engulfing the Earth, they would see the sun suddenly brighten as it ejects some material, then form dust around it, before settling back to what it was."Astrophysicist Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, who was not involved in the study, congratulated the study as "groundbreaking" but argued it may not be relevant to understanding Earth's potential fate.said Ramirez-Ruiz , a professor at the University of California Santa Cruz.But Ramirez-Ruiz says he believes the technique could help scientists understand the demographics of planetary engulfment and the "ultimate fate of planets around other solar systems."The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature