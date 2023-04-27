© Rafael Martins/GOVBA



Heavy rain since 21 April has caused flooding and landslides in the south of Bahia State in Brazil, forcing thousands to leave their homes.According to the state government, 26 municipalities in Bahi have been impacted by the heavy rainfall. The worst of the damages have occurred in the municipalities of Santa Cruz Cabrália, Ilhéus, Belmonte, Porto Seguro and Itapebi. All five local authorities have declared a state of emergency.Several houses have been destroyed, leaving 74 people homeless, the state government said. A further 9,261 people have been displaced and 9,348 others affected. landslide debris and floodwaters have closed at least 6 major roads.The State Government has distributed relief supplies to affected families in Santa Cruz Cabrália, Porto Seguro and Belmonte, including food, water, mattresses and blankets.