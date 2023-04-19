This gorgeous bolide was spotted over Spain on April 17, at 5:59 local time (equivalent to 3:59 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher) that hit the atmosphere at about 178,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Toledo (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 96 km over the locality of Pulgar (province of Toledo), moved along an almost vertical trajectory, and ended at a height of around 59 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Faro de Cullera (Valencia). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).