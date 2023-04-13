© Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS)



Iraq

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reported heavy rain and flash floods in several provinces in the north and west of Iran after heavy rain on 12 April 2023. Heavy rain and flooding have also affected areas of neighbouring Iraq.Heavy rain began on 12 April 2023. As of 13 April IRCS reported flooding in West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Ilam, Qazvin and Lorestan Province.Fatalities were reported in Bukan, West Azerbaijan (1), Mehran, Ilam Provine (1) and Alamut in Qazvin Province (1).IRCS said teams have assisted over 800 people across affected areas, including rescuing several people trapped in flooded homes. IRCS teams have also assisted in clearing floodwater from dozens of homes. Around 400 people have been displaced by the floods and are staying in emergency accommodation. Some of those evacuated are in Lorestan Province where levels of the Kamandan Dam were rising, IRCS said.Last month 3 people died when a vehicle was swept away by flooding in Jiroft City in Kerman Province on 28 March 2023. The Red Cresent rescued 20 people in Jiroft, Anbarabad, Kerman and Mahan.Flooding has also affected areas of neighbouring Iraq, including in Kirkuk, Sulaymaniyah and Erbil Governorates. Civil Defence reported flood rescues in the Khabat district in Erbil. Flooding also affected areas in the Makhmour Refugee Camp, also in Erbil.The Iraqi Red Crescent Society reported heavy rains affected communities in Al Diwaniyah (also known as Diwaniya), the capital city of Iraq's Al-Qādisiyyah Governorate.