308 EXPLOSIONS OCCURRED THIS YEAR

There have been 12 eruptions in the last 24 hours at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico. Ash fell in the city of Atlixco, close to the volcano. Authorities warned to stay away from the volcano's crater.Explosions continue at Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico. In the statement made by the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), it was stated that 12 new eruptions took place in Popocatepetl Volcano in the last 24 hours, and 199 gas and ash outputs were recorded.It was reported that the ash from the mouth of the volcano spread to the east and southeast directions with the effect of the wind, and it was stated that ash precipitation occurred in the city of Atlixco, which is located just southeast of the volcano.The shock wave that emerged during the eruption of the volcano was recorded moment by moment by the cameras watching the volcano.The authorities warned that the explosive activity in Popocatepetl will continue on a moderate scale, and warned to stay away from the volcano's crater.Popocatepetl Volcano, where eruptions occur almost every day, has increased the number of eruptions this year to 308, with 12 eruptions today.During 2022, there were 113 eruptions in the volcano.(Ihlas News Agency)