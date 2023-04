© Zhang Y, Chen Z, Li D, Xu X



New species of spider are described every day

Three new species of an ancient, secretive group of spiders, all native to Hunan province in China, have been described. These "mesothelean" spidersand have strange, primitive features not found in the vast majority of living spiders.Approximately. The mesothelean spiders diverged from other spiders back when the planet's rainforests were full of giant arthropods and the very first reptiles. Today, the sole remaining mesothelean spider family retains some physical features of the first spiders. Unlike all other spiders,, rather than positioned at the rearmost tip.All modern mesothelean spiders live in East and South-East Asia, are about 1 to 2 centimetres long and ambush prey Xin Xu at Hunan Normal University in China and her colleagues gathered young, mesothelean spiders in parks and villages in western Hunan province and reared them to adulthood in the lab.Based on differences in the shape of the spiders' sexual structures, which can be used to distinguish between closely related species, the researchers determined they were looking at three previously undescribed species, all in the genus Songthela. The species - Songthela anhua, Songthela longhui and Songthela zhongpo - are named after locations in the province where they were found.says Sarah Crews at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, who wasn't involved with the research.Cataloguing this diversity is crucial for understanding potential environmental impacts from human activity such as building or mining."If you don't know what you are looking at, you can't determine anything about its range or rarity," says Crews.Many mesothelean spiders, possibly due to their travel-averse, burrow-dwelling lifestyle, which has led to different species inhabiting isolated areas along the folds of mountainous, forested terrain. These narrow ranges may make some mesotheleans - such as the Batu Caves trapdoor spider (Liphistius batuensis) from Malaysia, known from only a handful of limestone caves - particularly vulnerable to extinction.But there is more spider life to discover., says Crews, with 977 species added to the list known by scientists in 2020.she says.Journal reference: ZooKeys DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1154.98273