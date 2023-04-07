hubble black hole create stars
© NASA, ESA, Pieter van Dokkum (Yale); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)
This Hubble Space Telescope archival photo captures a curious linear feature that is so unusual it was first dismissed as an imaging artifact from Hubble's cameras. But follow-up spectroscopic observations reveal it is a 200,000-light-year-long chain of young blue stars. A supermassive black hole lies at the tip of the bridge at lower left. The black hole was ejected from the galaxy at upper right. It compressed gas in its wake to leave a long trail of young blue stars. Nothing like this has ever been seen before in the universe. This unusual event happened when the universe was approximately half its current age.
NASA has warned that there's an 'invisible monster on the loose', in the form of a 'runaway' black hole.

The supermassive black hole is barrelling through the universe so quickly that if it were in our solar system, it could travel the 237,674-mile journey from Earth to the Moon in just 14 minutes.

Weighing as much as 20million suns, it has left a trail of stars in its wake, measuring 200,000-light-years - twice the diameter of the Milky Way. Scientists outlined the findings for the possible black hole in a study led by Yale University.


'We think we're seeing a wake behind the black hole where the gas cools and is able to form stars,' said study lead author Professor Pieter van Dokkum.

'So, we're looking at star formation trailing the black hole.'

While you might imagine a black hole gobbling up stars ahead of it, analysis with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope found that this isn't the case.

Instead, the black hole, which is 7.5 billion light-years from Earth, is ploughing into gas in front of it, triggering star formation.

'What we're seeing is the aftermath,' Professor van Dokkum said. 'Like the wake behind a ship we're seeing the wake behind the black hole.'

Hubble's images show that the black hole lies at one end of a column, which stretches back to its parent galaxy.

The outermost tip of this column contains a 'remarkably bright knot of ionised oxygen', which the researcher suggest is probably the result of heat from the motion of the black hole.

'Gas in front of it gets shocked because of this supersonic, very high-velocity impact of the black hole moving through the gas,' Professor van Dokkum added.

'How it works exactly is not really known.'

The scientist stumbled across the black hole while scanning images on Nasa's Hubble telescope for globular star clusters in a nearby galaxy.

'I was just scanning through the Hubble image and then I noticed that we have a little streak,' he explained.