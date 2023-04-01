Earth Changes
Four die in northern Norway avalanches
Sat, 01 Apr 2023 19:44 UTC
Following heavy snowfall in recent weeks, a series of avalanches took place in the Troms region of Norway on Friday.
Four the avalanches were considered serious with four people known to have died.
Two people died when an avalanche hit a house on Reinøya, one person from a group of five hikers died in the avalanche in Lyngen, and another person died in the avalanche in Nordreisa.
Boats from Redningsselskapet (Norwegian Sea Rescue Society), other small boats and even a Hurtigruten vessel aided in the search and rescue attempts.
Mads Gilbert, chief physician at the University Hospital of North Norway, described the recent avalanches as "extremely dangerous", warning of speeds of over 100 km/h and weighing several thousand tonnes.
An Easter tragedy
The avalanches occured on the beginning of Norway's long Easter vacation period, traditionally a time when Norwegians get outdoors and make the most of the 'last chance' for skiing.
Animals and buildings were also swept into the sea so it's not yet known if there have been any more victims. It has been reported in the Norwegian media that all those known to have died so far are foreign citizens not resident in Norway.
Following the avalanches and deaths in Troms, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) have warned people to avoid the mountains. The Police, Norway's chief physician, and prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre echoed the calls.
"The situation is serious and still unclear. It is now very important to follow advice from the authorities and aid corps not to go out to areas with danger warnings. There is a significant risk of avalanches in several parts of the country, and I therefore encourage everyone to follow NVE's avalanche warnings," said Støre.
Avalanche risk in Norway
In a country with so many mountains and so much winter snow, avalanches are a genuine risk in much of Norway.
Late March and early April are particularly high-risk times.
NVE makes available detailed avalanche forecasting, together with warnings for floods and landslides. Serious avalanche risk is usually also highlighted in weather forecasting apps.
The website varsom.no gives the avalanche danger level for various regions and mountain ranges based on international standards.
NVE says the situation across Northern Norway now is "highly unstable" and has raised the threat level to 4, or extremely high.
Four die in northern Norway avalanches
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
It must be remembered that the first job of any conspiracy, whether it be in politics, crime or within a business office, is to convince everyone else that no conspiracy exists. The conspirators' success will be determined largely by their ability to do this.
