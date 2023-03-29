© PD/raphael munge



Seven people, including four children were on Monday killed by a flash flood that rocked Kambi Hindi village in Ol-jorai in Gilgil Sub County.Confirming the incident, Gilgil Sub- County Police Commander Mr. Francis Tumbo said the families were in their houses at around 8:00pm when a downpour set in causing flash floods in the area.He said among those killed include three women and four children aged between eight months and 10 years. The floods left in its wake a trail of destruction including killing tens of livestock.The floods displaced about 25 families who have now been left homeless. They are among families that have settled on the former Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farm in Ol-jorai. But experts now say the affected families had settled on a waterway and need to be moved.The bodies of the victims have been moved to Gilgil Sub- County Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem and further investigations into the incident.Residents say the floods were caused by a downpour that showered in the upper areas forcing the raging waters to flood their village downstream.Heavy rains in several parts of the country have led to an increase in water levels of rivers, causing flooding and displacement of people.After the onset of the rains last week, the country is on high alert in flood-prone regions of the country, with the government setting up evacuation centres in places like Nyando in Kisumu County.The city of Nairobi was not spared by the flooding menace after the rains set in as residents woke up to scenes of flooded estates following the overnight rain last week.The prolonged drought in the country had transcended five seasons in some areas causing massive loss of livestock and starvation and malnutrition among the affected populationsIt's estimated that more than five million Kenyans were affected by the drought in more than 24 counties and more that 2.4 million livestock and wildlife killed by the drought.The country has in the past been plagued by disasters such as drought, fire, disease outbreaks, road accidents and floods which have led to lose of lives and property.Experts say disaster preparedness will lead to timely response to disasters and help save lives and property which would otherwise been lost in the disaster,They are now advising that there is also need for the society to be sensitized on disaster management and preparedness in order to avert and reduce risks of disasters in the country.