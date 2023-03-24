© Dimitris Isevidis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must not act as a "political referee," according to its president, Thomas Bach. The organization has faced a backlash for its plans to reinstate Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition ahead of the Paris Games in 2024.Speaking at the Ruhr Political Festival in Essen, Germany on Wednesday, Bach said that the IOC must stay out of political disputes to preserve its power as a unifying force on the international stage.However, he added that the IOC, and severely restricted the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions.Despite Bach stating earlier this year that he believes sanctions should continue against the governments of both Russia and Belarus, he has appeared open to allowing athletes from both countries back to Olympic competition under certain criteria, such as participating under a neutral flag and appearing in Asian-based qualification events ahead of the Paris Games next year.Bach claimed on Wednesday that the current situation presents his organization with a "dilemma," noting that Ukraine has demanded "the total isolation of all Russians" from global sport. He further stated that the IOC has a responsibility towards "human rights and the Olympic Charter" - and not towards the "total isolation of people with a specific passport."Elsewhere,Bach's latest comments came as "several dozen" people held a protest outside Essen's Philharmonic Music Hall, some of whom were Ukrainian refugees, according to Reuters. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Paris Olympics if a complete ban on Russia and Belarus is not upheld.