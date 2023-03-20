© Vincent Isore/MAGO/Global Look Press



"knowingly bringing an innocent person to criminal liability, combined with unlawfully accusing a person of committing a grave or especially grave crime with the intention of complicating international relations, attacking a foreign state representative and attempting a deliberately unlawful detention."

Russia's investigative committee says the ICC's top prosecutor and its judges acted "illegally"...who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir PutinRussia's Investigative Committee announced on Monday.In a Telegram post, the committee said that it had opened cases againstas well asandwhom he accused of being responsible for the "illegal deportation of children from Ukraine." His petition was approved by the aforementioned judges. Moscow regards the evacuation as providing the safety of civilians from territories at risk of attacks by Ukrainian troops.Russia's investigative committee has described the ICC prosecutions as "obviously illegal, since there are no grounds for criminal liability." It also pointed to theThe committee considers Khan's actions a crime under Russian law forwith ex-president Dmitry Medvedev suggesting it was a sign of the collapse of international law. He also described the ICC as "s**tty and wanted by nobody" and said it had a poor record of holding high-profile suspects accountable, explicit pro-Western bias and had failed to investigate US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.The Kremlin has officially reacted calmly to the ICC warrant. Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told RIA Novosti on Monday that there are already plenty of "openly hostile manifestations in relation to both our country and our president" and that taking it all "to heart" would not bring anything good.