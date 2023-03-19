Social Media

Powerful flash floods raced through streets in the city of Buea, the capital of the Southwest Region of Cameroon, on 18 March 2023.Dozens of buildings and homes were destroyed or damaged, leaving families homeless. One person reportedly died after being dragged by flood water. A further five people were reported injured. The situation is still developing and authorities have yet to confirm any details or figures. Some local media sources said the death toll was much higher, while others reported at least 6 people were thought to be missing.The city of around 300,000 inhabitants is situated on the eastern slopes of Mount Cameroon. Local observers said heavy rain on 18 March flowed down the steep slopes and into residential and business areas of the city. The city's poor drainage infrastructure was unable to cope. Buea experienced flooding in similar circumstances in March 2020.