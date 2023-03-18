© Unknown



The Zimbabwean government would like to become a member of the BRICS economic bloc, the speaker of the ruling party ZANU-PF said on Wednesday."We made it clear that we would like to become a member of the BRICS," Christopher Mutsvangwa told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.Mutsvangwa described BRICS as a new force in international relations, and said he hopes its growth and expansion will continue.The five BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - account for more than 40% of the world's population and nearly a quarter of global GDP.Earlier this year,They include Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.