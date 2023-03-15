© Getty Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Vuk Valcic

"counter disinformation,"

The one-time payment will be used to "counter disinformation" and support English-language broadcasting.The British government has announced an unexpected one-off payment to state broadcaster the BBC. The £20 million ($24.13 million) tranche will be transferred to the broadcaster over the next two years, the UK Foreign Office said on Monday.UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly praised the decision, hailing the BBC as "the world's most trusted international broadcaster," as well as a "vital" tool "in the fight against the spread of disinformation around the world.""This funding will ensure people across the globe continue to have access to accurate, high-quality journalism," Cleverly asserted.The state broadcaster, which recently suspended a freelance sports presenter over a tweet criticizing government policy, received a similar lump sum payment in 2021, with the same proclaimed goal of battling purported fake news.Back then, however, the payment was more than twice as modest as the new one, with 'only' £8 million allocated at the time to "tackle harmful disinformation, challenge inaccurate reporting around the world and improve digital engagement."