Disaster authorities in Turkey report at least 1 person has died and 4 are still missing after torrential rain caused flash flooding in parts of the southeastern Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman provinces.Flooding struck on 15 March 2023 following heavy rain.Local media reported the rivers broke their banks in Adiyaman Province. Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, police, gendarmerie and municipality teams were evacuating residents from flooded areas. One person died and 4 were reported missing in Tut District. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.Severe flooding was also reported in the city of Urfa (officially Şanlıurfa) and areas of Şanlıurfa Province. On 15 March authorities warned residents of several districts of the city to evacuate their homes, including Akabe, Direkli, Devteyşti and Sancaktepe. A hospital was severely damaged and patients were evacuated.Thousands of homes were destroyed by earthquakes that struck the region in February 2023. Many of those affected by the current flooding are living in tents in numerous temporary accommodation centres in the region. On 15 March the Adiyaman Provincial government announced a list of schools and mosques where those affected by the floods can take shelter.Videos shared on Social Media showed multiple vehicles swept away by flood waters and dragged along rivers or streets. As of 15 March, the situation was developing and was likely to change.