At least six people have died in Peru as a powerful cyclone unleashed torrential rains, battering hundreds of homes and causing major disruptions in northern areas.The government has declared a state of emergency as it seeks to bring relief to regions including Lambayeque, Piura and Tumbes hit by the cyclone known as Yaku.The National Institute of Civil Defense early on Friday said flooding caused by Yaku had claimed six lives."Cyclone Yaku is a very unusual phenomenon causing intensifying rains in the north," said the director of civil defence, César Sierra.Later, the institute said 58 people had been killed since the start of the rainy season.President Dina Boluarte visited parts of northern Peru on Saturday as the government delivered humanitarian aid to areas badly hit by the cyclone.Source: Reuters