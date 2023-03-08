© SGR Ecuador



At least 3 people died after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in the Manabí Province of Ecuador on 07 March 2023.The worst of the flooding struck in Chone city and areas of Chone canton after several small rivers and streams - tributaries of the Chone River - broke their banks.Flood water, mud and debris swept through parts of Chone city and the parishes of Santa Rita, Canuto, Ricaurte and San Antonio. Dozens of homes were severely damaged or destroyed. Teams from the Fire Department, National Police and the Secretary of Risk Management (SGR) helped families evacuate to safer areas. SGR reported around 2,000 families were affected and one person died. A hospital was also damaged.Meanwhile, the heavy rains triggered several landslides in the area which blocked several roads. SGR reported a landslide caused the collapse of a house in Santa Rita parish. Two people died in the event.On 06 March flooding affected areas of Guayas Province, in particular, the city of Guayaquil, where several roads were blocked and around 115 homes damaged, affecting 470 residents.On 04 March floods in Socavamiento in Napo Province destroyed two bridges and a stretch of road, leaving around 35 families isolated.