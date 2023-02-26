© British Geological Survey/PA



An earthquake has shaken parts of south Wales.The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.7 magnitude quake happened. The epicentre was just north of Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent and west of Crickhowell, Powys.It was felt by residents across the region, including Abergavenny, Crickhowell, Llangynidr, Llanover and Llanfoist, withGwent police said it had received "multiple calls" overnight but it was "business as usual" for the force."My whole bed shook," one person tweeted. Others described it as a "scary" experience and some said it "felt as though their property had been hit by a car".Others described objects such as bookshelves and desks moving, and claimed the quake wasShelly Organ was among many residents who shared her experience on social media: "Being in Troedyrhiw we honestly thought someone had crashed into a wall so we checked the children were still sleeping and went out to check and there were a few in the street thinking the same."Katy Alexandra Jack tweeted: "Imagine, I just felt this all the way in Dudley, West Midlands."The BGS said the earthquakeThe largest earthquake ever recorded in the UK was in the North Sea on 7 June 1931, with a magnitude of 6.1. The epicentre was in the Dogger Bank area, 75 miles north-east of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.